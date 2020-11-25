It was an integral part of recent history, so why wasn’t Charles and Diana’s wedding shown in ’The Crown’?
It was the event that defined a decade. The year was 1981. About 750 million viewers tuned in to witness the fairytale wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Fast-forward 39 years to season 4 of the Netflix drama The Crown. There’s one glaring omission - Charles and Diana’s wedding.
Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Diana in season 4, told The Hollywood Reporter there was a simple reason for not including it.
“We never recreate things just for the sake of recreating them,” she said.
“I think if we do recreate a scene – like the engagement scene, for instance, when they do the announcement – it has to be because it's linked to something that the characters are going through. It has to be part of the story,” said Corrin.
She said “you can YouTube it and you could be watching it in 10 seconds, so I don’t think there’d be any point in us recreating it”.
Season 4, which concentrates on the couple’s tumultuous relationship, has been met with controversy and trepidation by British royals, if reports are to be believed.
But it’s hard not to be engrossed in the scandals that engulfed them during the Diana years, something that fans have continued to discuss daily on social media.