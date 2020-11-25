It was an integral part of recent history, so why wasn’t Charles and Diana’s wedding shown in ’The Crown’?

It was the event that defined a decade. The year was 1981. About 750 million viewers tuned in to witness the fairytale wedding of Lady Diana Spencer to Prince Charles at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Fast-forward 39 years to season 4 of the Netflix drama The Crown. There’s one glaring omission - Charles and Diana’s wedding.

Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Diana in season 4, told The Hollywood Reporter there was a simple reason for not including it.

“We never recreate things just for the sake of recreating them,” she said.

“I think if we do recreate a scene – like the engagement scene, for instance, when they do the announcement – it has to be because it's linked to something that the characters are going through. It has to be part of the story,” said Corrin.