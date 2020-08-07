Joburg man pays it forward, offers wedding venue to couple in need

Joburg-based Matthew Boshoff is on a mission to make one South African couple’s wedding day one to remember. Taking to Facebook, Boshoff said he wanted to give away his wedding venue booking after his own special day was cancelled. “Hello Facebook peeps, I need your help. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, I have to cancel my wedding. The venue will not give me a refund but I have spoken to them about gifting my package away and they are ok with this. So, I am looking for a couple who is planning on getting married and maybe struggling a bit financially. I would like to help them with their special day by giving away my full package at no extra cost,” he posted. After hearing about Boshoff’s gracious offer, Jacadanda FM’s Scenic Drive with Rian contacted him to find out more.

When Rian asked if he had paid for the entire package at Makiti Wedding Venue, in the Cradle of Humankind, Boshoff admitted he had.

When it came to asking for a refund, he said that it was complicated considering the circumstances the world finds itself in.

“How are you going to decide who gets it,” asked Rian.

“I’m just going to go through all the people who contacted me and see who needs it the most,” responded Boshoff. The response thus far had been overwhelming, he said.

Everything is covered, except the cake and minister, added Boshoff. The extras are for the couple to settle.

Asked why he didn’t choose to sell the package, he replied: “I thought I’d just do something nice for someone who needs it.”

The package includes: