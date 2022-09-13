Keeping it eco-friendly: When the bride said everything is edible, she didn’t mean everything. Or did she?

Unless you’re an extremely patient person and people-pleaser, then waitressing may be a difficult job. Waitressing at events is even trickier.

Having to serve an array according to a specific brief you have to keep your wits about you. Listening to instructions from the wedding planners and chef is extremely important to keep the bridal couple happy and to keep things running smoothly on their special day. This wedding waitress wasn’t paying much attention when she was briefed and unfortunately learnt her lesson the hard way.

A Reddit user posted a video of a catering waitress relaying her unfortunate experience at a wedding she had worked at. Following strict instructions from the shift leader that the bride had given on the food, she went about her job. “The bride specifically requested edible everything. Plates, cups, napkins. The whole shebang,” says the waitress.

She says: “What in the Willy Wonker is this?” confused by the request. Her co-worker on the other hand found the idea to be lovely saying, “It’s so beautiful. It’s a perfect combination of classy and eco-friendly.” While the confused waitress carried out her duties as per instructions, she found it difficult to convince guests that the plates she was serving the quiches on, were edible.

Because it was such a specific request from the bride she felt it necessary to communicate that to the guests. That didn’t go down well with the guests as they just gave her looks. “I’ve never felt so crazy in my entire life,” she says.

After serving guests she returns to the kitchen to start placing the quiches on the hors d’oeuvre table. It’s at the table that she is approached by the bride to ask what the waitress thought of the quiches since it’s a recipe from her late grandmother. She said the staff are only allowed to taste the dishes at the end of the day.

However, at the bride’s insistence, the waitress, in front of the bride, grabbed a quiche, plate and all, and popped it into her mouth. After swallowing the dish plate and the bride asks her: “Did you just eat the plate?”. She said: “Yes, it’s edible.”

The waitress told her that since it was her request that everything be edible, she assumed that the plate is. The bride said she did not request that at all. It turns out that the waitress misunderstood the shift leader.