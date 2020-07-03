Local influencer sells tickets to her lockdown wedding

If there's anything that the national lockdown has taught us, it's that South Africans can come up with ingenious ways to make the most of things. From drive-by baby showers to virtual weddings, we always find a way to make things work. But we don't know how to feel about this one. Local influencer and photographer Katinka die Kat is set to tie the knot with her fiance Braam this weekend in the Wilderness. The couple are planning an intimate gathering in compliance with lockdown rules. But here's where things get interesting... For a small fee of R150, you can book your ticket to the virtual ceremony which takes place on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, die Kat, who first made a name for herself as one of the contestants on "Survivor SA: Philippines", posted the virtual invite with a picture of the glowing couple as they prepare to say their vows. "We decided to give you the opportunity to celebrate our intimate wedding with us and be there as guests❤️ limited tickets available , link in bio!’

"What you’ll see is me before walking down the isle, Braam’s reaction and our vows and our first kiss as a married couple😍."

There's also a link included where you can purchase your tickets.

We've heard about brides and their outrageous requests, from asking guests to pay a fee for catering costs, and even contributing towards the honeymoon. But selling tickets online for your lockdown wedding is a first we've heard of.

With an Instagram following of more than 95K, there's no doubt die Kat's post will reach its audience. Whether people will actually purchase tickets? That remains to be seen.