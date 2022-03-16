LOOK: ‘Bridal store gave me a dress full of holes’

Cape Town – A disgruntled bridal dress rental customer says she is upset that the dress she wore to a wedding was full of holes. Kim Gomez says she rented a dress from Nicky’s Bridal in Observatory, Cape Town, for a wedding on March 5, but when she fitted the dress, a number of issues cropped up.

Story continues below Advertisment

“When I put the dress on for the wedding, I saw it had holes in it, it was dirty and it was awkwardly shaped,” she says. “There was a hole in the backside and the other people at the wedding could see my underwear. A disgruntled bridal dress rental customer said she is upset after the dress she wore to a wedding was full of holes. Picture: Daily Voice “It was embarrassing to wear and all the wedding attendees gave me bad comments about the dress.

“When I went to return the dress after the wedding, they first denied it was their dress and after arguing, they owned up but said they would not send it out like that. “I paid R800 to rent the dress but with all of these problems, of course I wanted my money back but they refused to give it and instead just argued with me all the time.” Gomez says she rented a dress from a shop in Obs but when she got it, she saw it was full of holes. Picture: Supplied Evelyn Josephs, the manager at Nicky’s Bridal, says: “She came in January already and normally the customers would tell us at the store which dress they wanted but she hung it back up on the shelf and sent a WhatsApp to say she wanted that one, so we kept it aside.

Story continues below Advertisment

“She never came back to the shop after that and only when the groom and best man came to fetch their waistbands a week before the wedding, they paid the R100 deposit for her dress.” “We charge R800 including the R100 deposit and we give R300 back upon return but when Kim brought the dress back, we decided to give her R400 back even though only the R100 was paid.” Daily Voice