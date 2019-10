LOOK: Finally! Hailey Baldwin unveils her wedding dress









Hailey Beiber poses in her wedding dress. Picture: Instagram Hailey Baldwin finally revealed her wedding dress, which her fans have been waiting to see. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot a week ago (September 30) at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina but the newlywed model kept her fans waiting until Monday night to reveal her breathtaking wedding gown.

On Monday she unveiled the dress in three Instagram posts. She wore a full-length figure hugging dress with a long veil that featured the words "till death do us part" embroidered on the end of the veil.

In one post she thanked Louis Vuitton's artistic director of Virgil Abloh for creating her "dream dress".

"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation."

In a response to Mrs Beiber's post, Abloh wrote in his own post that showed off of the wedding dress: "when @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a “yes” too. love you guys since time, for time✨"

Another post showing the couple kissing outside the church, showed off the delicate dress, she captioned the picture: "last Monday was the most special day of my life:)."