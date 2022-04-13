LOOK: Harriet Khoza wears Biji - La Maison at her wedding

Sebata left his pregnant wife Vuyiswa for the woman who killed his daughter Thando (Ntando Duma).

In an interview with “True Love”, Seiphemo tells the story of why Hector left Vuyiswa for the wealthy Harriet.

“There were many red flags in Vuyiswa and Hector’s marriage. I mean, right after their wedding, Vuyiswa got Hector arrested, and there was always that thing where she didn’t believe that Hector was as innocent as he was portraying himself to be. With Harriet, it’s different because they understand each other’s pulse and what makes them click is more common than what Hector had with Vuyiswa. It’s been long coming because Hector has always had that little spark for Harriet.”