LOOK: Harriet Khoza wears Biji - La Maison at her wedding

Viewers of “The Queen”, Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, are still raving about Harriet Khoza’s (Connie Ferguson) wedding dress.
The drug lord married a famous cop, Hector Sebata (Rapulana Seiphemo), in a glamorous white wedding ceremony.
Sebata left his pregnant wife Vuyiswa for the woman who killed his daughter Thando (Ntando Duma).
In an interview with “True Love”, Seiphemo tells the story of why Hector left Vuyiswa for the wealthy Harriet.
“There were many red flags in Vuyiswa and Hector’s marriage. I mean, right after their wedding, Vuyiswa got Hector arrested, and there was always that thing where she didn’t believe that Hector was as innocent as he was portraying himself to be. With Harriet, it’s different because they understand each other’s pulse and what makes them click is more common than what Hector had with Vuyiswa. It’s been long coming because Hector has always had that little spark for Harriet.”
The creators of the show made the wedding look as real as possible. They hired Nono Events for the decor and a well-known designer for the bride’s dress.
Harriet donned a beautiful wedding gown with a dramatic train by Biji - La Maison, the designer responsible for Zozibini Tunzi’s dress when she won Miss Universe 2019.
Another plot twist was when Lindiwe Dikana (Sindi Dlathu) of “The River” crossed over to “The Queen” as Harriet’s friend who attended the wedding.
NOT LINDIWE DLAMINI FREAKING DIKANA ON THE QUEEN!! AT HARRIET'S WEDDING 😍😍😍😍😍😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭Omg!!!#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/aeW2ip6QOT— 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌. (@afterglowxxxx) April 11, 2022
Fans of the “The Queen” still can’t get over Harriet’s glamorous wedding. Below are some of the reactions.
Hector and Harriet's wedding made me forget that Vuyiswa is carrying Hector's child💀🤣yohweee#TheQueenMzansi— 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌. (@afterglowxxxx) April 12, 2022
Them Wedding things of All Weddings ... Harriet and Hector are Married and #NomaPrincess was there...ta @rtc_studios for the Captured Memories...#TheQueenMzansi @Ferguson_Films is where it's at😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/YkiNTsu451— Brenda Ngxoli 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Ngxoli) April 12, 2022