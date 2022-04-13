Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
LOOK: Harriet Khoza wears Biji - La Maison at her wedding

Hector Sebata and Harriet Khoza from “The Queen”. Picture: Instagram/@the_queen_mzansi.

Published 1h ago

Viewers of “The Queen”, Mzansi Magic’s telenovela, are still raving about Harriet Khoza’s (Connie Ferguson) wedding dress.

The drug lord married a famous cop, Hector Sebata (Rapulana Seiphemo), in a glamorous white wedding ceremony.

Sebata left his pregnant wife Vuyiswa for the woman who killed his daughter Thando (Ntando Duma).

In an interview with “True Love”, Seiphemo tells the story of why Hector left Vuyiswa for the wealthy Harriet.

“There were many red flags in Vuyiswa and Hector’s marriage. I mean, right after their wedding, Vuyiswa got Hector arrested, and there was always that thing where she didn’t believe that Hector was as innocent as he was portraying himself to be. With Harriet, it’s different because they understand each other’s pulse and what makes them click is more common than what Hector had with Vuyiswa. It’s been long coming because Hector has always had that little spark for Harriet.”

The creators of the show made the wedding look as real as possible. They hired Nono Events for the decor and a well-known designer for the bride’s dress.

Harriet donned a beautiful wedding gown with a dramatic train by Biji - La Maison, the designer responsible for Zozibini Tunzi’s dress when she won Miss Universe 2019.

Another plot twist was when Lindiwe Dikana (Sindi Dlathu) of “The River” crossed over to “The Queen” as Harriet’s friend who attended the wedding.

Fans of the “The Queen” still can’t get over Harriet’s glamorous wedding. Below are some of the reactions.

