LOOK: Here comes the bride all dressed in pink - ’Real Housewives of Durban’s Annie Ludick ties the knot in style

Throughout the first season of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban), cast member Annie Ludick often spoke about her wedding plans.

We finally get to see what the bubbly housewife had been planning – and it’s as spectacular as expected.

The business woman married her prince charming, Kgolo Mthembu, at the the beautiful La Paris Estate in Franschhoek.

The breathtaking mountain views made for a splendid backdrop for the ceremony.

In keeping with her love for pink, it’s no surprise that she wore a soft pink lace wedding gown designed by Jacqui Emmanuel.

"I'm an avid fan of the 1920s to1960s period of Hollywood glam,” says Annie. “That particular period of fashion was elegant and classy.-The women of that era were super lady-like and that's something I really love about that period.

“I also love the Victorian era. I'm a historical-romance person at heart, so to combine those elements of that era onto my wedding gown was a dream come true and it says a lot about the person I am."

The groom looked just as dapper in his Prince Bespoke suits. Yes, he changed twice, and finished off his wedding attire with some stylish Louis Vuitton shoes.

Surrounded by family and close friends, guests sipped on the finest champagne as they dancing the night away in celebration of Mr and Mrs Mthembu's union.

2021 has proven to be a special year for Annie. Not only did she marry the love of her life but she's now part of Showmax history after the first episode of RHOD broke Showmax's first-day viewing record at the end of January. At the time of writing, RHOD remains the most popular series on Showmax, after the two-part reunion, hosted by Phat Joe, launched over the weekend. It screens on Sunday at 7pm on Mzansi Magic.