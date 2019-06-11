Newlyweds, Chris Pratt, and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Picture: Instagram.

American actor Chris Pratt tied the knot with daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger , Katherine Schwarzenegger over the weekend and the bride’s gown was to die for.



Schwarzenegger looked dazzling in a white Giorgio Armani column gown with a train veil while Pratt kept it cool in a black suit. The movie star took to Instagram to share the great news that he and Schwarzenegger are officially married after announcing their engagement in January this year.





He wrote "Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed." (sic)









The couple have always kept their relationship private. They secretly dated for months before Pratt popped the big question.