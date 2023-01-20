LOOK: Kefilwe Mabote gets hitched again

Award-winning luxury digital strategist Kefilwe Mabote has tied the knot.
The affluent lifestyle influencer took to Instagram to share with her 1.4 million followers that she is now someone’s wife.
She first posted a reel in which she posed in front of her lobolo cows, with Kelly Khumalo’s “Uthando” playing in the background. Judging from her caption, it seems the lobola negotiations took place on January 3 this year.
“03•01•2023 ….This time it is to infinity. I remember God’s teachings vividly, stumbling across Psalm 37:4, which read: ‘Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.’”
In the second post, she shared pictures of her lobolo celebration, showing herself surrounded by her family. She donned a custom-made cowskin dress by prominent designer Gert-Johan Coetzee for the event.
“For the love of family triumphs all. Thank you for walking this journey with me. This is definitely the beginning of a chapter called ‘Us’.”
Mabote is not the kind of woman to kiss and tell. So, yes, her husband remains a mystery, just like the previous two. Only her close circle know who the lucky gentleman is.
“You finally made a choice of the cow. I love umkhwenyana (son-in-law), and I am sure he is happy right now,” commented businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize.
The socialite has been married twice before and has two children from those marriages.
Tweeps were surprised, yet happy, that Mabote was married, and below are some of the best reactions.
I didn’t expect anything less from Kefilwe, looking like absolute perfection on her wedding day. Congratulations 🎉 pic.twitter.com/CKKb80wi9Y— Millicent Mashile (@MillyMashile) January 19, 2023
Kefilwe getting married and not even a single leak is amazing , love her circle for that..— Shannon Ramaila (@shannon_ramaila) January 19, 2023
Kefilwe Mabote got married too!??, all the baddies are getting cuffed 😍— 𝓥𝓾𝔂𝓲𝓼𝔀𝓪 (@Vuyiswa_ND) January 19, 2023