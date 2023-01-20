LOOK: Kefilwe Mabote gets hitched again

The affluent lifestyle influencer took to Instagram to share with her 1.4 million followers that she is now someone’s wife.

She first posted a reel in which she posed in front of her lobolo cows, with Kelly Khumalo’s “Uthando” playing in the background. Judging from her caption, it seems the lobola negotiations took place on January 3 this year.

“03•01•2023 ….This time it is to infinity. I remember God’s teachings vividly, stumbling across Psalm 37:4, which read: ‘Delight yourself in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart.’”

In the second post, she shared pictures of her lobolo celebration, showing herself surrounded by her family. She donned a custom-made cowskin dress by prominent designer Gert-Johan Coetzee for the event.