LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share first wedding photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first photographs from their courthouse wedding. The newly-weds have shared a series of black-and-white snaps from their official wedding in Santa Barbara on Sunday, which came after the couple had a practice wedding in Las Vegas last month.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Poosh founder wowed in a Dolce and Gabbana gown with a price tag of £1 474 (about R30K), complete with a bodice with a heart on the bust, while the Blink-182 drummer wore an all-black blazer-style jacket and trousers. In one snap, the pair are joined by Kourtney’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and Travis’s dad Randy, who were the witnesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash) The pair are known for sharing pictures of their PDAs, and their wedding day was no different, with Kourtney sitting on top of the heavily tattooed hunk on his ’65 Cadillac DeVille Convertible, which was their wedding car. Another snap showed the “Kardashians” star sprawled out on the front seats of the automobile, and another of the new Mr and Mrs Barker walking down the steps of the courthouse where they officially tied the knot.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kourtney captioned the post: “Till death do us part."

Story continues below Advertisement

The duo are still said to be planning a “big wedding” in Italy “very soon”. A source confirmed to PEOPLE: “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

Story continues below Advertisement

In photos obtained by E! News, the newly-weds were seen driving away in the convertible with a “Just Married” sign on the back. Although the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage licence. The 43-year-old reality star hasn't been married before, but she has Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick, while Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with second spouse Shanna Moakler.

It's the 46-year-old musician’s third marriage, as he was also briefly married to first wife Melissa Kennedy between 2001 and 2002. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner was “sworn to secrecy” over the couple’s wedding plans. The 66-year-old star, whose eldest daughter got engaged to the Blink-182 drummer in October 2021 after less than a year of dating, insisted she would be “sitting in the background” and keeping tight-lipped to avoid getting into any “trouble” by spilling details about the big day.