LOOK: Lady Kitty Spencer wore not one, but five wedding dresses

Lady Kitty Spencer, a niece to late Princess Diana, got married this past weekend, and we are still in awe. The 30-year-old aristocrat tied the knot to South African-born fashion tycoon Michael Lewis. Held at the Villa Aldobrandini on the outskirts of Rome, the pair’s wedding proved to be true Italian style.

The bride wore five stunning gowns, all designed by luxury Italian fashion house Dolce&Gabbana. On the eve of her wedding, she donned an illusion baby-blue tulle gown and cape embroidered with cross-stitched flowers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) Lady Spencer walked down the aisle in a Victorian-inspired lace bridal gown with a high neck, long sleeves, peaked shoulders, a corseted bodice, a full lace skirt with a train, and a dramatic cathedral-length veil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce&Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) The way she loved the gown, she even publicly thanked the designers on Instagram. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart Domenico & Stefano for creating a gown beyond my wildest dreams for the most important day of my life. There are no words that could ever express my gratitude to @dolcegabbana,” she said. And for the evening reception, she changed into a double organza hand-painted silk gown embellished with flowers and crystals.