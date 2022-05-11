LOOK: Nicola Peltz Beckham gives fans close-up look at stunning wedding ring

Nicola Peltz Beckham has given fans a closer look at her wedding ring and new engagement ring. The 27-year-old star married Brooklyn Peltz Beckham in a star-studded wedding last month and she’s now taken to Instagram to show off her huge rocks in a series of selfies.

Story continues below Advertisment

In a post simply captioned “the ring”, Nicola shows off her emerald cut diamond eternity wedding brand, as well as her new engagement ring which features a huge oval-cut diamond. Brooklyn, 23, proposed to the Bates Motel actress in July 2020, initially popping the question with a stunning but more subtle ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓃𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝒶 (@nicolaannepeltzbeckham) The loved-up couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family's sprawling Palm Beach estate.

Story continues below Advertisment

At the reception, David “shed a tear” during an emotional speech about his son and his new wife, also recalling a special time during the first few moments of his life, leaving everyone misty eyed. A source previously said: “David’s speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

Story continues below Advertisment

“He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in. “David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.” David also gifted the pair an electric Jaguar car as a wedding present.

Story continues below Advertisment

The stunning baby blue car was specially commissioned by Beckham, while the inside is adorned with light cream. On the technical side, there are uprated brakes, suspension and steering. Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola recently announced they will be going via “Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckman”.