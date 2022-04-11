LOOK: Nicola Peltz weds Brooklyn Beckham in a custom Valentino gown

You know that the years have passed once you see young people getting married. Not so long ago, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were kids. Today, they’re newlyweds. Peltz, the daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz and model Claudia Heffner, is now one of the Beckhams.

The actress tied the knot with Beckham, the son of fashion designer Victoria Beckham and football icon David Beckham. The star-studded wedding was held at the bride’s home in Palm Beach, Florida. For her big day, Peltz dazzled in a custom Valentino gown with a show-stopper train and Versace platforms. Her stylist Leslie Fremar, who has a good reputation for having dressed Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron, wanted Peltz to leave a remarkable statement on her big day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) And for her hair and make-up, the bride told Vogue that she chose to pay homage to her favourite supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

“I always thought I wanted my hair half up, half down, but we’re going for long bangs with loose, natural hair,” she told the gloss. The groom looked dapper in a Dior suit by Kim Jones. The wedding, attended by both the bride and groom’s family and friends, had a guest list of well-known stars, including Serena Williams, Sofia Richie, Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster and Gordon Ramsay - to name but a few.

When Vogue named it the "wedding of the year" they weren't bluffing because the food was prepared by chef Thierry Isambert, the former cook for ex-US president Bill Clinton. Guests were also treated to the sweet sounds of South Africa's Lloyiso Gijana, who performed live at the wedding. Nice one @Lloyiso_rsa - performing at what US Vogue calls the wedding of the year between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pic.twitter.com/TI49club5s — craigbjacobs (@craigbjacobs) April 11, 2022 Beckham and Peltz met at Coachella in 2017 but only started dating in 2019. The following year, Beckham asked Peltz for her hand in marriage, and proposed with an emerald and diamond ring whose value was estimated to be $325 000 (R4 743 007.75).

