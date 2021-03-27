LOOK: Plus-Fab partners with local celebs to launch bridal collection

Local celebrities Busiswa Gqulu, The Lazy Makoti and Celeste Ntuli are ambassadors for Plus-Fab's Bridal Collection. The trio have worked with the Plus-Fab brand from day one. And to celebrate 10 years in the fashion industry, the owner of the label, Ouma Tema, said she opted to work with women who represent what her brand stands for. “I chose to work with these amazing women because we have a relationship from when I started to this day. They also represent different plus size, curvy women in our society,” she said. Previously, the label focused only on creating dresses and sexy swimwear for plus-size women. The inspiration to launch a bridal range came from brides who had difficulties getting a dream wedding dress due to their body type.

A Plus-Fab makoti (bride). Picture: Supplied.

Tema wanted to give brides of all shapes and sizes options that suit their sizing needs while matching their style preferences.

“Just like we made droves of plus-size women feel and look sexy in their clothes with Plus-Fab for 10 years, through Plus-Fab Bridal we want curvy brides to feel sexy in their wedding gowns. The line does not only feature different styles and sizes ranging from size 14-20, but it also embraces contemporary bridal trends with a gorgeous collection of stylish wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses for every body type. This line perfectly captures my vision of a sexy and confident plus-size woman,” she said.

The range encompasses white wedding dresses, traditional wedding dresses and bridesmaids dresses- and these are our top picks from the collection.

A Plus-Fab bride. Picture: Supplied.