LOOK: Tomi R goes the traditional route with stunning new bridal collection

It was 2017 when I first met Tomi Rikhotso, a self-taught fashion designer who described his brand, “Tomi R Creations” as a representative of “fire, power and dominance”. Back then he used to make clothes from his mother’s back room in the Vaal. Fast-forward to three years later, Rikhotso now has a store in Houghton in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg. Recently, he dropped a head-turning bridal collection of traditional dresses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi R Creations (@tomircreations) Asked about the inspiration behind it, he said: “This new African Traditional collection draws inspiration from our South African traditions. I wanted to recreate my favourite 2018 collection because ever since I made it. I've been getting orders from it, so I wanted to add to it with more fun, bright and colourful pieces inclusive of almost every South African tribe”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomi R Creations (@tomircreations) Rikhotso is known for making exceptional threads in a short period, and this collection was no different. It took him only a week to create dreamy and whimsical, modern African wedding dresses.

To keep up with his signature style, he used cut-off pieces of Seshweshwe (Sotho fabric) and Nceka (Tsonga fabric) to make appliqué designs.

Like many of us, 2020 hasn’t been the best year for him due to the pandemic. However, with the help of social media, he managed to keep the business afloat and even bag two international clients.

He didn’t do it alone though; Zandile Mthimkhulu, who has been his muse for some time has always been there making every picture trend.

This year, he will be releasing a ready-to-wear collection that will be available at his store.

“I’m still learning how to adjust from custom made to ready to wear, it’s a big shift where sizes are concerned but will master it soon. This is about growth for me and venturing into new territories, challenging myself and doing better than before,” said Rikhotso.