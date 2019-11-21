LOOK: We'd be angry too if a stranger photobombed our wedding photos









What happens when a stranger photo-bombs all your wedding photos? Picture: Pixabay Ali Fitzpatrick, from Minnesota, is livid after attending a friend's wedding where a complete stranger turned up and blocked guests' view of the couple during the entire wedding ceremony, the Daily Mail reported. Fitzpatrick shared pictures of the stranger photo-bombing almost every photo to Facebook group "That's It I'm Wedding Shaming". While posting several pictures of the perpetrator, she wrote: "A wedding I went to today had this lady all up in all the shots and she even went all around the couple and behind the altar to take videos and pictures. "I didn't block out anything because I have the bride's approval as they were totally annoyed at this lady they barely knew. And she had to be asked several times to move by the photographer." Some of the photos include the couple exchanging their vows while the stranger crouches down in front of them. Another shows her standing in the background while the bride does her wedding march.

Some of the photos include the couple exchanging their vows while the stranger crouches down in front of them. Picture: Daily Mail website screenshot

According to Fitzpatrick, no one knew who she was or why she was there.

Facebook users were quick to jump onto the wedding faux pas.

One user commented: "What the actual eff. Who in the hell does she think she is?!?" Another said: "Who is she? Does the bride know her? You can tell the best man wants to kill her."

Another one took pity on the woman and wrote: "That poor bride and groom.... perhaps the photographer could edit this person out? Is it possible that she didn't realise she was in the way?"



