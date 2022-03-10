LOOK: Wedding cake descends from ’heaven’

Many guests were in awe when a couple had their wedding cake descend from ‘heaven’. The wedding cake ‘came down from the sky’ for the couple to cut and guests were left in shock as they were surprised by the unique sight.

Story continues below Advertisment

At most weddings, there is a moment where the couple shows off their ‘wedding cake moment’. Guests wondered where the cake was until they saw it coming down. According to Briefly’, there was no cake in sight at first but in a split second, a five story cake was coming from the roof. As seen on the Instagram post, the cake had no legs to stand on and was gracefully placed in front of the beautiful couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Tunde Ednut (@mufasatundeednut) The video was shared on Instagram by @lh_events and then reposted by @mufasatundeednut. A TikTokker recently went viral when someone asked: “What happens to the leftover wedding cake after the reception?” In the video, posted by @justinerosegaragan, catering staff are seen with the leftovers of a wedding cake.

Story continues below Advertisment

One of them bends down and takes a bite out of the cake. “This is what happens to your left over wedding cake,” the caption says. “But did we get fired?” According to dailydot.com, the video gained more than 2.7 million views and sparked massive debate among the online community. The original TikTok post has since been deleted from the platform after the couple whom the cake belonged to reached out to dailydot.com.