Love is on the airwaves: Couple plan to wed on Valentine’s Day but need your help to do so

Can you feel it? Can smell it? What’s that special something in the air right now? It’s love. With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, love is in the air.

Story continues below Advertisement

And it’s even on the airwaves! The Smile FM Breakfast Show pulled off the biggest and most romantic surprise on Tuesday morning. When Robin Bergsma, a 42-year-old sterilisation technician from Montana, and Jorine Carlse, a 38-year-old professional nurse at Red Cross Children's Hospital, came to the Smile FM studios, little did Carlse know that she would be leaving with a sparkling diamond ring on her finger.

Robin Bergsma and Jorine Carlse. Picture: Supplied The couple joined Smile Breakfast under the guise of playing The Mating Game, a quiz where couples get tested on how well they know each other. After spending 17 years together – the odds are they know each other pretty well. Even though the couple have been together for so long, one question remained unanswered: why aren't they married yet? If you ask Bergsma, he'll tell you that there was never a good time, and the logistics and cost involved to arrange a wedding, always seemed daunting to him. Ask Carlse, and she'll say, "it's simple: my babes just never popped the question". What she did not know was that he, with the help of the Smile Breakfast team, was going to "pop the question", live on-air! And as they were about to start The Mating Game, he did! Of course, she said YES, and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

Story continues below Advertisement

Knowing that Carlse had always wanted to get married within three months of getting engaged, the show’a hosts Bobby and Lindy spotted an opportunity - how about tying the knot on Valentine's Day, the most romantic day of the year? The couple agreed, and the wedding date was set. But Valentine's Day is just a few days away! Can Smile Breakfast arrange an entire wedding in such a short time? "We'll try our best, but we need all the help we can get", says Bobby and Lindy.

Story continues below Advertisement