Mother-in-law allegedly attempts to poison bride on her wedding day

Mother and daughter-in-law wars are such a cliché that they’ve even made movies about it. These movies will usually portray the mother-in-law as an evil, conniving, over-protective mother trying desperately to prevent her precious son from marrying a woman she doesn’t think is good enough for her son.

Then there’s the poor defenceless bride-to-be who’s always doing her best to keep things together. Plan the perfect wedding and keep her husband-to-be happy without portraying his mother to be the wicked witch of the west. These are not scenarios fabricated to create quirky movies, but in fact situations that many real-life brides find themselves in. Weddings, even with the happiest union, can be stressful.

Anything can go wrong and so often many things do! Unruly guests, family scandals or an ill-fitting wedding gown are just a few things that can upset even the most perfectly planned wedding. Wedding planners have become the fairy godmothers to all brides.

They are the eyes and ears of the bride so that everything runs smoothly on the day. One particular wedding planner’s eagle eye didn’t miss a thing and witnessed a cunning move from a mother-in-law allegedly attempting to poison the bride at her wedding with a cupcake. (Snow White and the evil Queen with the red apple vibes) The TikToker and wedding planner named Callie (@_cal_cifer) first suspected that something was amiss when a random order of cupcakes from a bakery was delivered just before the start of the wedding reception.

The cupcakes were ordered by the mother of the groom who wanted to get extra sweet treats. After setting out the cupcakes for all the guests, Callie found it odd that the groom’s mother went out of her way to offer one to the bride. In a TikTok video, the wedding planner explained: “So at a wedding I worked, the future mother-in-law tried to give a cupcake covered in coconut to the bride who was severely, deathly allergic to coconut.”

@_cal_cifer Reply to @baileybuttars She was nuts. ##weddingplanning ##motherinlaw ##storytime ##weddingvenue ##weddinghorrorstory ##weddingtiktok ##motherinlaw ♬ original sound - Callie Luckily the bride was not harmed after Callie confirmed: “Thankfully the groom noticed and didn’t let her eat it.” “So what happened afterwards? At least 15 seconds of dead air, nobody in the room moved. “The groom is staring open-mouthed at his mum, the bride looks absolutely horrified and scared (I would be too) and the mother-of-the-groom, who literally just tried to poison her future daughter-in-law, doesn’t have a care in the world.

“And then the s**t hits the fan, the groom loses his mind, throws down the cupcake that he took from the bride, goes red in the face and just starts screaming at his mom. “‘You are a terrible person, you have never been supportive of this relationship, this is a new low even for you, you could have sent her to the hospital, she literally could have gone into anaphylactic shock’, he literally just keeps going until the mother interrupts him, looks at him straight in the face and goes ‘accidents happen everyday dear’. “And then this b***h goes back to her seat, gets her belongings and leaves the wedding. 110 per cent a sociopath.”