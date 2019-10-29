Gaynor shared images of the cake to Facebook, and soon it went viral. Picture: Facebook

Clearly, this story is a case of "it looked good in the picture". When Lorraine Gaynor ordered her daughter's wedding cake after seeing the fabulous designs of a cake maker from Irvine, Ayrshire, she thought she had made the right decision. Instead, she was left shocked and saddened after paying £160 (about R3 000) for three-tier creation. It looked nothing like what she had ordered. The cake was held together with kebab sticks and coated in non-edible craft glitter, the Daily Mail reported.

The cake was reportedly dropped off at the venue minutes after Gaynor left, and the baker picked up her money from reception. Her joy soon turned to horror when she returned to find a monstrosity of a cake.

Gaynor shared images of the cake to Facebook, and soon it went viral. "This was supposed to be my daughter's wedding cake. Craft glitter, kebab sticks and cost a lot of money (sic)," she posted.

She added that she had contacted trading standards and shared a photo of how the cake was meant to look.