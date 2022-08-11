Nicola Peltz addresses ‘feud’ with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz 'really wanted' to wear a Victoria Beckham-designed dress for her wedding. The 27-year-old actress married Brooklyn Beckham - Victoria's eldest son - in April, but she ultimately opted to wear a Valentino dress for her big day rather than one designed by the former Spice Girl.

Addressing recent speculation about a feud between herself and Victoria, Peltz told Variety: "I was going to [wear her dress] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started." Brooklyn, 23, has also rubbished speculation of a feud between Peltz and his mother, 48.

He added: "Everyone gets along, which is good." Earlier this month, meanwhile, Peltz targeted people who ‘make you feel bad’ in an emotional online post amid rumours of a feud with Victoria. The actress - who is the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz - posted an image of herself in bed wearing a black vest with a teddy bear on her chest.

She captioned the eye-catching image: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me.

"Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart. "It made me put such a wall up to protect myself especially in this industry. "We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it.

