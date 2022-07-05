Nicola Peltz Beckham ‘almost fainted’ at Hillary Clinton wedding dress comment

The 27-year-old actress met the former First Lady at the Met Gala in May and could not believe when Hillary, 74, not only knew who she was but told her that she loved her custom Valentino couture wedding gown.

Nicola told Tatler: “She knew who I was and I almost fainted… She told me that she saw photos from my wedding and she loved my dress. I looked at Brooklyn like ‘I can’t believe this is actually happening’.”

Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn Beckham in April at her Palm Beach family home and said it was a “no brainer” to choose Valentino to create her gown.

She said: “It was a no-brainer. Seeing all the runway dresses in real life was so magic. It looked like someone’s dream closet.”

And Nicola's stylist Leslie Fremar called the dress a “work of art”.