‘No joke. I recognised the groom from a Grindr’ – wedding photographers share how they know marriages are not going to last

If there’s one person who always has a behind-the-scenes glimpse into a wedding, it would be the wedding photographer. They are the people who are there every step of the way. From the moment the bride starts getting dressed to the wild after-parties.

On Reddit’s “Ask Reddit” group a user posed the question: “Wedding photographers of Reddit, what was your ‘they're not gonna last long’ moment?”. If only the groom or bride-to-be knew what some of these photographers did, they would probably have called off the wedding! One photographer said that he actually recognised the groom from a Grindr.

“The bride looked visibly miserable the entire ceremony. While photographing the men’s “getting ready” portion, the groom repeatedly kept joking about killing himself. “During the toast, the bride ran off to the bathroom for about 30 minutes and came back wiping her tears with her eyes red and puffy. Neither of them had any chemistry at all, it made no sense why they were together to me. That was the last wedding I shot,” shared a retired wedding photographer. “While shooting video, I attached a microphone to the groom for audio and proceeded to prepare for the ceremony. Just as I was about to adjust my audio settings, the groom stepped into another room with a friend. As I put on my headphones, I overheard the groom confiding in his friend, describing the wedding as a ‘wedding of convenience’ and reassuring them not to be concerned about what would happen in their relationship,” wrote another photographer.

This guy wasn’t a photographer but got in on the discussion anyway saying that he was a MC at a wedding.