No-show wedding guests billed R1 800 each for not attending reception

There’s a very good reason why invitations have a RSVP section. Anyone who’s ever hosted a party will tell you the importance thereof.

When you respond “yes” to an invitation, the host can only assume that you WILL, in fact, be attending. Which means they can go ahead and make provision for you. That would include meals, seating arrangements, thank you gifts – the list continues.

So when you don’t, in fact, show up at the wedding, it effectively means that the bridal couple have wasted their money. Paid for food that wasn’t eaten. Paid for gifts that were never received. Did seating arrangements for seats that were never taken. All of the above could have been avoided if you simply responded “no”.

Saying “yes” in order to keep your options open is downright rude. Of course, there are instances when guests can no longer attend for unavoidable and legitimate reasons. So I completely understand why a clearly disappointed bride and groom sent their no-show guests an invoice to cover the wedding expenses they incurred.

Twitter user Philip Lewis recently posted an image of an invoice with the following caption: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol.” The invoice, which was sent from a Doug and Dedra, was for the amount of $240 (about R3591). In the description section, it states: “Wedding reception dinner (no show)”

With an additional note explaining why the person has been invoiced. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before lol pic.twitter.com/ZAYfGITkxP — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 24, 2021 “This invoice is being sent to you because you confirmed seat(s) at wedding reception during the Final Headcount. The amount above is the cost of your individual seats. Because you didn’t call or give us proper notice that you won’t be in attendance, this amount is what you owe us for paying for your seats in advance.” I’m not sure how you would feel receiving an invoice like that, but Twitter folk sure had a lot to say about it. While some were left shook, others could relate to the bridal couple’s pain.