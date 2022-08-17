Own goal? When a soccer player couldn’t make it to his own wedding, he sent his brother to take his place

We’ve all heard of body-doubles in movies, right? They are the people who stand in for lead actors who cannot or are not willing to do the hard physical action work. But have you ever heard of wedding body doubles or stand-ins?

Story continues below Advertisement

When a professional soccer player from Sierra Leone, Mohamed Buya Turay, was called up sooner than expected to start training with his new Swedish football club, Malmö FC, he had to drop everything and go. “Everything” included his bride-to-be. No, he didn’t break up with her, but he did “ditch” her at the alter.

Story continues below Advertisement

But not entirely. Confusing, I know. The couple had set a date for their wedding day, all plans in place, and no turning back. But because the groom had to leave earlier than expected – before the wedding date – he was unable to attend his own wedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Buya Turay(Gbogbosoro) (@buyaturay.19) He decided to send his brother to take his place beside the bride on the wedding day.

Story continues below Advertisement

Yep, the groom’s brother stepped in as his body-double. Well, he couldn’t step into his brother’s soccer boots now, could he? So, the wedding shoes were the more sensible solution. While the brother did stand-in on the day, the bride and groom were clever enough to take beautiful wedding pictures before the soccer star left for Sweden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohamed Buya Turay(Gbogbosoro) (@buyaturay.19) “We got married in Sierra Leone on July 21, but I wasn’t there because the Malmö Club asked me to come earlier,” Mohamed Buya Turay said in an op-ed for Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet. “We took the photo beforehand, so it looks like I was there.”