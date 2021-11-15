Paris Hilton goes all out for 3rd wedding celebration

Paris Hilton enjoyed a third night of wedding celebrations on Saturday. The 40-year-old socialite tied the knot with Carter Reum, also 40, on Thursday and the pair have enjoyed a lavish few days of partying since exchanging their vows, capping off their nuptials with a star-studded bash at her family's Bel Air estate over the weekend.

Paris - who donned a dress adorned with stars for the occasion - and Carter were joined on Saturday by family members and celebrity friends including Kim Kardashian West, Kate Beckinsale, and Nicole Richie for dinner and dancing. The couple had married at the family home on Thursday, and on Friday, the pair held a bash on Santa Monica Pier with a neon-theme and Diplo spinning the decks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Paris and Carter sported coordinated bubble-gum pink looks with Paris wearing a tulle custom-made Alice + Olivia dress and Carter slipping a pink hoodie underneath his navy suit jacket.

On the day Paris officially tied the knot with the businessman, she wore four different designer gowns, two by Oscar De La Renta, one by Galia Lahav and on by Pamella Roland,throughout the day. Paris and Carter's big day was thought to have featured several famous faces, including Kim, Kyle Richards, Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, and Bebe Rexha. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) According to reports, Paris' parents Kathy and Rick Hilton were among the first guests to arrive at the picturesque venue, with her brother Conrad Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards following close behind.