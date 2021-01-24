Paris Hilton reveals wedding plans

Paris Hilton is planning an “intimate” wedding to Carter Reum, and she can't wait to tie the knot with her "Prince Charming". The 39-year-old socialite admitted she’s always dreamed of a “fairytale” big day but is happy to scale down her plans to celebrate because of the coronavirus pandemic as she’s just happy to be tying the knot with her own “Prince Charming”. She gushed: “When I was a little girl, I had dreams of this big fairytale wedding. But with the pandemic, it’s a new world. “Instead, it’s maybe going to be more intimate – and with my family. “It’s a day I’ve been dreaming about my whole life and now I’ve found my Prince Charming, I just can’t wait.”

The couple are keen to have children, but Paris wants to marry first.

Asked if she plans to wed before starting her family, she told OK! magazine: “Yes! Before.”

The “Stars Are Blind” hitmaker has found the global health crisis “scary and difficult” but is grateful it gave her the time and space to reflect on her life.

She said: “Obviously this has been a very scary and difficult time for everyone but I always try to see the silver lining in everything.

“The good that came out of this is the fact I was forced to stay at home and not travel, and I had time to reflect on my life.

“I realised what’s most important to me.”

However, Paris can’t wait to be allowed to travel outside of the US again.

She added: “I look forward to travelling again. I’ve been going to Europe every summer ever since I was a little girl.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to doing my concerts and being able to DJ again. I really miss the energy of all the fans.”

The blonde beauty famously had a nightclub in her home but revealed she’s remodelled the space now she’s a “grown up”.

She said: “I used to have a nightclub in there called Club Paris, but now I’ve grown up I took the nightclub out. Now it’s a movie theatre.”

However, Paris doesn’t seem to spend a lot of time in the cinema room as she’d rather cuddle up in bed to watch TV and films.

She admitted: “I mostly watch TV in my bedroom because it’s the most comfortable place to be.

“I love being in bed with all my pillows and blankets. My bedroom is all black with black walls.

“It’s very, very comfortable. I like it to be cold and to just be with my boyfriend in bed.

“We cuddle and have our puppies in the bed – and we watch TV and moves. There’s a lot of Netflix!”