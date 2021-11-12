Paris Hilton says ‘I do’ in white floral motif Oscar de la Renta gown

The bride wore Oscar de la Renta. On Thursday, socialite Paris Hilton said “I do” to boyfriend venture capitalist Carter Reum.

The couple who celebrated their annivesary every month before their wedding day married at a private estate in Beverly Hills where they exchanged vows in front of family and friends. The star-studded guest list included Paris’s bestie, Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Evan Ross and Bebe Rexha. While we are all eager to see the gown she eventually decided on, the reality TV star only gave a glimpse of it in an Instagram post she put up yesterday.

From the picture caption, "My forever begins today", we can see that the dress is long-sleeved with a high neckline with floral motifs. In the picture we see her holding a sheer veil across her face. She accessorised her bridal look with diamond earrings. On The Tonight Show the 40-year-old hotel heiress had said that there would be many dress changes during the three-day long celebration: "Lots of dresses. Probably 10. I love outfit changes."