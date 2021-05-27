PICS: Ariana Grande shares first photos of her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared several photos from her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez earlier this month, which took place at their shared California home.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post never-before-seen images from her wedding, which took place in private on May 15 at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

Ariana simply captioned the snaps: "5.15.21”, alongside a heart.

In the images, Ariana and Dalton – who were wearing sleek custom white dress by Vera Wang and a suit by Tom Ford respectively – could be seen sharing a sweet kiss in front of a fireplace which was surrounded by candles and gold decoration.

A second post, which had no caption, featured pictures of the ‘7 Rings’ singer getting her makeup done for her big day, as well as close up shots of her white dress and veil.

The singer also made a third post which shared the same caption as the first, and included a black and white photo of herself and Dalton kissing.

Meanwhile, sources recently claimed Dalton – who is a real estate agent – is “perfect” for Ariana because he isn’t bothered by her success.

An insider said: "They're a great fit together. Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life.

"He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

The “god is a woman” hitmaker and the 25-year-old hunk have been dating since January 2020, and Dalton proposed in December.

In May, they made their first official appearance together in the music video for Ariana and Justin Bieber’s collaborative track, “Stuck with U”, before they made their romance Instagram official in June.

The couple chose to marry in private this month because they didn’t want to wait until Covid-19 had subsided to have a larger bash.

Another source said: "She realised that she would rather have a smaller, more intimate wedding now. She's very happy they were able to pull it off quietly."