On Saturday 29-year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger and 39-year-old actor Chris Pratt exchanged wedding vows at the San Ysidro Ranch in California.
The five-star resort offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and is the ideal venue for intimate and private ceremonies as it's hidden at the foothills of Santa Barbara.
Enjoy spring with the smell of fresh lavender guiding you to a delicious lunch in the Stonehouse 💜 #sanysidroranch
The ranch has drawn many celebs to it's intimate and picturesque setting for them to say their "I do's".
The Pratt's follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson as well as model Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.
Besides the obvious choice for the couples need for privacy, there's a more significant reason for Schwarzenegger’s venue choice.
#ChrisPratt and #KatherineSchwarzenegger tied the knot over the weekend @sanysidroranch and it was very elegant and beautiful. _____________________________________________________ Katherine wore a ‘once in a lifetime’ strapless #GiorgioArmani gown that needed its own set of handlers to help carry it as she was heading to the altar. _____________________________________________________ The wedding reception took place outdoors at the lavish gardens of the #SanYsidroRanch that feature several cascading fountains over beautiful koi ponds. Guests were treated to appetizers under the California sun in the beautiful outdoor space that included an elegant circular bar…CONTINUE READING + MORE PIX (LINK IN BIO) @prattprattpratt @katherineschwarzenegger #katherineschwarzenegger #chrispratt #weddingphotos #weddingdress #candid
Late John F. Kennedy, her great uncle, honeymooned there after he married wife Jackie. Today there's a suite there named after the Kennedy couple.
A source told People, “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.
