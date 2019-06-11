OFFICIAL: Chris Pratt and Katherine

On Saturday 29-year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger and 39-year-old actor Chris Pratt exchanged wedding vows at the San Ysidro Ranch in California. The five-star resort offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and is the ideal venue for intimate and private ceremonies as it's hidden at the foothills of Santa Barbara.

The ranch has drawn many celebs to it's intimate and picturesque setting for them to say their "I do's".

The Pratt's follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson as well as model Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

Besides the obvious choice for the couples need for privacy, there's a more significant reason for Schwarzenegger’s venue choice.

Late John F. Kennedy, her great uncle, honeymooned there after he married wife Jackie. Today there's a suite there named after the Kennedy couple.

A source told People, “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”







