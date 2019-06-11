OFFICIAL: Chris Pratt and Katherine

On Saturday 29-year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger and 39-year-old actor Chris Pratt exchanged wedding vows at the San Ysidro Ranch in California.

The five-star resort offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and is the ideal venue for intimate and private ceremonies as it's hidden at the foothills of Santa Barbara.

The ranch has drawn many celebs to it's intimate and picturesque setting for them to say their "I do's".

The Pratt's follow in the footsteps of celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson as well as model Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

Besides the obvious choice for the couples need for privacy, there's a more significant reason for Schwarzenegger’s venue choice. 

#ChrisPratt and #KatherineSchwarzenegger tied the knot over the weekend @sanysidroranch and it was very elegant and beautiful. Katherine wore a 'once in a lifetime' strapless #GiorgioArmani gown that needed its own set of handlers to help carry it as she was heading to the altar. The wedding reception took place outdoors at the lavish gardens of the #SanYsidroRanch that feature several cascading fountains over beautiful koi ponds.  Guests were treated to appetizers under the California sun in the beautiful outdoor space that included an elegant circular bar

Late John F. Kennedy, her great uncle, honeymooned there after he married wife Jackie. Today there's a suite there named after the Kennedy couple.

A source told People, “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding.”