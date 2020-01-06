The photo, which was originally posted to Facebook, shows the bride walking down the aisle with the baby firmly strapped to the train of her wedding gown. Picture: Website screenshot

If you want to bury a long-forgotten picture that's been posted online, forget about it. Nothing stays hidden for long in the age of instant news. Case in point is the story of how a long-forgotten picture suddenly made a reappearance on Reddit.

Taking to the social news aggregation website, a person going by the username whatever9, re-shared a picture of a bride who strapped her newborn baby to the train of her dress.

The photo, which was originally posted to Facebook, shows the bride walking down the aisle with the baby firmly strapped to the train of her wedding gown. 

Naming the thread "I don’t think this is a classic alterations request", whatever9's main purpose of posting the picture was obviously done for shock value.

And as always, other users obliged with their swift responses.

Seeing the funny side, damnar2021 asked: "I'm wondering... Is this her something borrowed?", with SilverTiger09 responding "Nope, its her something new."

Others were horrified. "Please God, tell me that is not a living baby...," said bluregn671"

According to The Mirror, the original photo was taken in 2014 at a Tennessee wedding, and has since gone viral since being posted on Reddit. Because of the initial backlash, the bride was forced to issue a statement.

“Our 1 month old was awake and well secured on my train. Most important while y’all got ya feelings in us we had our hearts in Christ which covers all!!

"So keep ya mouths running for it was just that Exclusive and Epic enough we made top blog way from small town Ripley, TN and the social media doing what they do, TALK!!!!

"Who paid yall for yall comments, none so watch us as we do us! Too bless for mess!! Thank God we aint no celebrities oops got fans, guess we is!," she wrote.