Planning the perfect wedding? Here's what you need to know









Brides are also becoming more bold, taking risks with colours such as bright pinks and yellows. Pictures: Supplied SA Weddings, which hosts South Africa’s most anticipated Bride of the Year competition (BOTY), asked leaders in the wedding industry to share their tips and tricks with brides planning summer celebrations. The return of baby's breath The return of baby’s breath (Gypsophila) is a welcomed trend. However, brides must be wary of an outdated execution. Today, the flower is used in large bunches as floating clouds or dramatic installations. Do not try to divide it into individual stems as this immediately dates your design. Brides are also becoming more bold, taking risks with colours such as bright pinks and yellows. This boldness is balanced with simple table settings offset by large, vibrant and Instagram-able installations. There’s also a move towards becoming more environmentally friendly, choosing to go foam-free and reusing florals at the ceremony, pre-drinks and reception. “These simple trends could easily be incorporated into upcoming summer weddings - just add a splash of colour and be wise about the impact you make on the environment”, says To-Nett’s Florists & Decor.

How your venue impacts your budget and design

Boschendal Wine Estate is renowned for its breathtaking weddings and scenery - they’re both extravagant and elegant. Nombuelo Magqira, Boschendal’s events manager, recommends choosing a venue that goes beyond just beauty but also offers value by including cutlery, glassware, chairs and some furniture in their packages.

She advises couples to spend time getting to know the venue’s offering and how flexible they are. You might want something extra special which requires changing a few things so your venue must want to make your event vision a reality.

You should never just be a number. For summer weddings, double-check the quality of your venue’s landscapes as guests will want to spend time soaking up the sun on luscious lawns.

Minimalist stationery turns heads

Liesl Lambrechts, the founder of Artica Designs, says brides don’t want over the top stationery that steals all the limelight. They want elegant designs that play with one or two fonts and are printed on the finest quality paper. Gone are the days of crazy floral designs with five or more fonts.

The influence of perspex isn’t going anywhere this season as brides continue enjoying the bedazzlement it brings. It comes in a variety of colours and textures which can add to the design of your welcome boards, seating charts etc.

Chelsea Warren-Stone sums up the do’s and don’ts

Brides are truly starting to celebrate their uniqueness, making their character shine through event design.

At Warren-Stone Planners we are seeing requests for dry forage rise and we are even seeing requests for spray-painted florals grow in demand. Previously these were taboo but no longer.

Reflections are huge

Brides are requesting mirrors, perspex and other elements to add a reflective touch to their design, this in collaboration with the playful floral trends, has truly elevated celebrations in South Africa.

Warren-Stone recommends brides reconsider their wedding cake by making it more interactive - perhaps cake pops or even just a delicious interactive cake station. The sky’s the limit - just remember to book a wedding planner to ensure everything is executed to perfection.

