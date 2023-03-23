Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer ties the knot in lavish Franschhoek wedding ceremony

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer has tied the knot. The 30-year-old socialite married her partner of 14 years, Greg Mallett on a mountain in South Africa.

Spencer and Mallett said their vows at La Cotte Farm in Franschhoek. The nutritionist told HELLO! magazine: “It means so much to get married here. “Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg’s happiest times as a couple are here. It’s even more special now.”

Family members in attendance included Spencer’s twin sister, Lady Eliza, her sister Lady Kitty and brother Samuel. However, according to the Daily Mail, Spencer’s father and brother to the late Diana, Charles Spencer, was not in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by - Celebrity and royalty style and updates (@onlycelebrityandroyalty) It's not known at the time why he was absent. When Mallett announced their engagement back in 2020, Charles tweeted: “Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."