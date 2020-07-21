Princess Eugenie says it was a 'complete joy and privilege' to watch her sister tie the knot

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Princess Eugenie says it was a “complete joy and privilege” to watch her sister Princess Beatrice tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old princess and the Italian property developer wed in secret at the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park on Friday. And her younger sister Eugenie - who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 - has now taken to Instagram to express how “proud” she is of her sibling. Posting several professionally shot images from Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding, 30-year-old Eugenie wrote: “Couldn't Bea happier (get it) ...

“What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together.

Picture: Reuters

“Happy wedding day to you both xxxx (sic)”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the pair had wed on Friday afternoon.

Picture: AP

In a statement, the palace wrote: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17 July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines.”

Picture: AP

The Royal Chapel of All Saints can accommodate 180 people so there was ample room for social distancing among the 20 guests at the ceremony.

Beatrice and Edoardo, 37, are long-time family friends, who started dating in October 2018 and got engaged in September last year. They were due to wed in May