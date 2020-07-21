Princess Eugenie says it was a 'complete joy and privilege' to watch her sister tie the knot

Princess Eugenie says it was a “complete joy and privilege” to watch her sister Princess Beatrice tie the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The 31-year-old princess and the Italian property developer wed in secret at the All Saints Chapel in the grounds of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home of Royal Lodge, in Windsor Great Park on Friday.

And her younger sister Eugenie - who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 - has now taken to Instagram to express how “proud” she is of her sibling.

Posting several professionally shot images from Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding, 30-year-old Eugenie wrote: “Couldn't Bea happier (get it) ...

“What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together.