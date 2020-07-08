Redditors see red after wedding guest's outfit sparks fierce debate

As a common courtesy towards the bride, wedding guests know never to outdo the bridal party. But Redditors really had it in for a woman who attended a wedding dressed in a sheer, red dress. Taking to the wedding shaming forum, one user posted a picture of an unnamed woman dressed in a somewhat revealing little number. "Hot wedding guests, but talk about stealing attention from the bride with that sheer dress!" said the post. The post, which has since been deleted, prompted much debate with more than 150 comments. Some didn't have much of a problem when it came to the risque attire. "I'd be interested to know what the bride, bridal party, and other guests are wearing. While this is much too risqué of a dress for me and my circle, I can see it being the norm for some circles, especially the flashy lifestyle influencer ones," said one comment.

"OOF, someone is making a STATEMENT with that dress! If I had a bod like that I'd dress like that every damn day. However, I feel like she's gotta have some beef with the bride, that dress way too hot for a wedding lol," commented another.

But there were those who were downright against the woman's choice of clothing.

"This seems a little inappropriate for a family gathering. You have to dress for the event. It’s a nice dress but not the right place to wear it," was one opinion.

Another said: "There is a bridal shop near my house that currently has a gown with a completely sheer top in the window, and every time I pass it, I think, "Why would you want to show your nipples to your uncles?"

And as to the proper dress code for a wedding? In general, women should wear a formal floor-length evening gown. Pair the dress with jewellery, heels, and an elegant clutch, says Brides.com

Another option is to wear a formal floor-length gown, or a cocktail dress, paired with heels or dressed-up flats. Elegant pants suits are also acceptable.