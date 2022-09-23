‘Refer to me as Beyoncé’s best friend’ – bride gets bragging rights after Beyoncé reposts her ‘Cuff It’ wedding video

If you don’t know Beyoncé’s hit song “Cuff It” from her latest album ‘Renaissance’, then you’re either living under rock off the grid or not on any social media. The catchy upbeat song is everywhere!

When digital creator Aja Dang and her husband Brian Puspos, who happens to be a choreographer, posted a video of them doing the insanely popular dance moves to “Cuff It” – a trend that has gone viral – they had no idea that it would be seen, nevermind reposted, by the Queen B herself. Because it was the bride’s birthday as well she insisted they do the video even though according to her hubby taken on their wedding day of “isn’t a dancer”. The caption on the post which appears on both their Instagram accounts reads, “I know it was our special day but my wife insisted we pay tribute to @beyonce since our wedding was also on her birthday. I know Aja isn’t a dancer but she’s always been my favourite person to dance with and she killed it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brianpuspos (@brianpuspos) When Beyoncé announced that it’s “Cuff It Season” on her Instagram page by posting a link to all her top picks of videos of the “Cuff It Challenge” Aja and Brian’s wedding video made the cut. After finding out Aja took to all TikTok and Instagram to share the news. On Instagram, she posted an Insta story of herself sitting on a daybed being fanned down like a queen with the caption, “You can refer to me as Beyonce’s friend Aja from now on...”

