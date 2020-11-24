Royal biographer lets slip a juicy titbit from Harry and Meghan’s wedding
Theirs was the wedding of the decade, and yet when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May 2018, all eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge and her mother-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall.
Eagle-eyed royal watchers looked on as the body language between the two appeared too controlled at times, while at others they seemed to share a secret joke.
Now celebrity biographer Sean Smith may have put the speculation to rest with his latest book 'Meghan Misunderstood’, a tome dedicated to the Duchess of Sussex.
In his book, Smith covers Meghan and Harry’s big day, going into minute detail on how specific members of the British royal family reacted that day.
"When I had watched Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2019 – less than eighteen months earlier – the most memorable elements for me were her mother Doria’s quiet grace, the exquisite playing of cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the Kingdom Choir singing ‘Stand By Me’ acapella and the long, passionate sermon by the Most Rev Michael Curry on the power of love,“ wrote Smith.
According to British publication, the Daily Express, he described the royals as being "fascinated", "pompous" and "gobsmacked" while reacting to Reverend Michael Curry’s sermon.
Also describing Kate and Camilla’s reaction on the day, he suggested they had to avoid making eye contact, or else they would erupt in a fit of giggles.
“Prince Charles read and re-read the order of service as if it was the latest fascinating issue of Country Life magazine; his wife Camilla and Kate Middleton were desperately trying not to make eye contact with each other,” Smith wrote.
It appears the two sharing a moment, albeit at the reverend’s expense, may have been the catalyst for their close bond. The two have always been seen standing side by side in recent years during royal occasions.