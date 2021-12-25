SA jewellery designers to support when popping the big question

This December we’ve seen many people get married, and I guess it’s safe to say that it’s not just the Festive Season, but also the wedding season. If you’re looking to pop the question this Festive Season or give your special something a gift, then make sure to look at young and talented South African jewellery designers.

“South African jewellery is already a favourite among tourists for its authentically African aesthetic that speaks to our local culture and heritage. “These stunning designs also utilise our country’s own gold, platinum and gemstone resources, reflecting the best that our country has to offer,” says Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi of Proudly South African. Below are some of the SA jewellery designers to look out for.

Sanani Jewellers The brand is owned by Vuyisanani Mavengana, who holds a degree in jewellery design and manufacturing from the University of Johannesburg. After perfecting her craft at Browns Jewellers and Dennis Collins Jewellers, she launched Sanani in 2020. Tirang Creations

The Johannesburg-based brand offers African jewellery inspired by nature and animals. Some of their designers include giraffe and elephant hair for a unique finish. Nungu Diamonds What started as a wholesale retailer by married couple Kealeboga and Ursula Pule in 2013 has evolved into a jewellery manufacturer which prides itself on providing the details of the origin of every diamond used. The brand that offers bespoke jewellery designs has created masterpieces for Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung for their wedding.