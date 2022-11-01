Shameful! ‘My mom wore her own wedding dress to her sister’s wedding’

When it comes to wedding etiquette one of the rules is, never to wear white to a wedding because only the bride gets to wear white on the day. It’s her special day which means all eyes should be on her.

I’ve been to my fair share of weddings and there’s always that one person who will of course wear white. Whether it’s to get attention or to anger the bride no one knows. Wearing white is one thing, but wearing a full-on wedding dress to someone else’s wedding is straight-up disrespectful. A Reddit user took to the wedding shaming group to shame her mother for wearing her own wedding dress to her sister’s wedding.

“My mom and her siblings all got married in the same year and when her sister got married, my mom simply shortened the train of her wedding dress (a white gown with pink roses on some of the dress) and wore it to her sister’s wedding and everybody knew it was her wedding dress,” writes the daughter. “She claims because it wasn’t 100% white as it had some roses on it, it was fine. And she wanted to get more wear out of it. This however made some of the family pictures look more like a lesbian wedding with two brides. There is even one where she kisses her on the cheek,” she continues. She does, however, apologise to her mom by ending the post with, “Sorry Mom. But I am shaming the heck out of you for this weird stunt”.

