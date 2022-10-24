‘She’ll ruin my pictures’ - Bride doesn’t want her hoarder grandmother to attend the wedding

Memories live on through photographs. Bridal couples spend months planning the perfect day in order to create beautiful memories.

From the venue to the decor, everything has to be Instagramable. Therefore, it makes sense why they wouldn’t cut costs on a good wedding photographer to capture those memorable moments. The walk down the aisle, the first dance and, of course those candid wedding festivities snaps are priceless.

Let's not forget the mandatory group family portraits in which one can just hope and pray everybody at least makes the effort to look good.

This bride was not willing to ruin her expensive wedding pictures and decided to take drastic measures in order to ensure that. The 19-year-old old bride-to-be has decided that she does not want her grandmother at her wedding because “she’ll refuse to clean up for the event”.

Taking to Reddit, the bride posed: “AITA for telling my mom I don’t want my grandma at my wedding because she’ll ruin my pictures?” AITA (Am I The A**hole) group, and continued to share her reasons for not wanting her grandma there. “My Maternal Grandma (we’ll just call her MG) has not spoken to me in a year due to her boyfriend saying that I treat her terribly (I have never spoken ill about my grandmother and quite frankly always defended her from her boyfriend's cruel attacks on her.) MG also has a terrible hoarding problem and does not shower, change her clothing, brush her hair etc. plus likes to make everything about her” she starts” says the bride-to-be. “Well Mom brought up to MG that I’m getting married and she wanted to be invited. So my mom brought this up with A and I (the bride and groom to be). I said “Mom I love MG to death but I don’t want her at my wedding. 1.) she hasn’t talked to me since thanksgiving 2.) she’ll ruin my $3,000 pictures because she’ll refuse to clean up for the event” she continues.

Now her mom seems to be guilt-tripping her by saying, “My Mom told me I need to grow up and this is probably the only wedding of any of her grand-kids she’ll be able to attend because my brothers shut her out”. However, she has backing from her fiancée, stepfather and her paternal grandparents. Would you exclude a family member from your wedding because they might ruin your wedding pictures?