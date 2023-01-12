Should grandma wear a wedding dress? Reddit user wants to know if there’s an age limit on wearing a bridal gown

Granny is getting married again and wants to wear a wedding dress, but a Reddit user wants to know if she’s too old to wear one. Finding the one you love is a beautiful thing no matter how old you are.

And deciding to get married and having a beautiful wedding is special for all women, regardless of age. Choosing the perfect wedding dress is one of the most exciting and sometimes daunting aspects for a bride-to-be. While we’ve heard many stories about meddling mothers-in-laws who want to have their say about what a bride wears, the final decision should be the bride’s.

It’s her day and she needs to feel special. A Reddit user has taken to the “Wedding Shaming” group to ask users their opinion on a matter regarding what an older bride should wear on her wedding day. She posts, “Is there an age limit on when a wedding dress should not be worn, I’m asking for a friend as her nan is getting married again and she is a wedding dress (sky blue I think) and she (her friend) thinks her nan should just wear a nice dress or skirt and top or top and pants.

Unfortunately for the ‘friend’, Reddit users all agree that it’s up to her grandmother to decide what she wants to wear. “What kind of soul-sucking monster would deny this Nanna a chance to wear a blue wedding dress to her wedding?” commented one user. “The fun thing about your wedding is you can wear whatever the hell you like. Because, you know, it's YOUR wedding,” said another.

