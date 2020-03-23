Social media goes crazy after seeing David Tlale wedding dress on 'OPW'

Social media was abuzz on Sunday evening when Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) aired the episode of Noluthando Nxasana now Sakayi, who won the wedding dress that was designed by world-renowned fashion designer, David Tlale in collaboration with Tastic Rice.

During Heritage month last year, Tastic and Tlale ran a wedding dress competition, calling on soon to be brides to enter by sharing their special story on social media, national and regional radio to stand a chance to win this one-of-a-kind heritage inspired wedding dress - and it was Noluthando who comes from Table View in Cape Town who got to don a Tlale number on her big day. Sunday TV is the best as most people in Mzansi are glued to their screens to catch up on their favourite local shows.





David Tlale fixing the bride's crown. Picture: Supplied.



Tlale, who is famous for his designs that focus on the modern representation of African tradition, said “ Being African means something unique to all of us. When designing the dress, I took inspiration from the way in which I saw how the country’s women and men express themselves during Heritage Month”.

The two-day wedding took place in Cape Town where they celebrated their white wedding as well as their traditional union which was attended by friends, family and the community.

The back of the wedding dress. Picture: Supplied.

“We believe in the culture, heritage and celebrating life’s special occasions and in this instance when there are two people who come together to celebrate their love for each other, there’s always a place for Tastic” says Thembi Sehloho, marketing director of Rice and Pasta at Tiger Brands.





Fans of 'OPW' and David Tlale were very impressed with the dress, below are some of the comments that they shared on social media.