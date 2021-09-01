Spicy! Bridesmaid sues friend for kicking her out of wedding party after she cut her hair

IN THE run-up to a wedding, it’s only natural that the bride-to-be acts irrationally, sometimes demanding things out of her control. Bu,t unknowingly, this bride may have been stuck with the Bridezilla tag after her friend and bridesmaid outed her on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole forum.

Wanting Redditors to take a vote, online user @Own-Ingenuity-8648 asked: “AITA for taking my friend to court after she kicked me out of the bridal party for cutting my hair?” Explaining that she had to buy three different dresses for her friend’s three-day wedding, the bride also requested that she wanted specific hairstyles for each day. But due to health reasons, Own-Ingenuity-8648’s hair stated falling out, so she decided to cut it.

“I told the bride about my decision two weeks before the wedding and she didn’t say anything bad,” she wrote. She assumed everything was fine between them. The following week, the bride hit her with a bombshell and sent her the following message: “The timing of your decision to cut your hair and not income in advance is very upsetting to me.

“I would have felt respected if you had communicated with me more than a week prior to the wedding, so we could have worked together to find a collaborative solution. “Your inconsistencies have concerned me and while I sympathise with your health concerns, I’m not willing to compromise my vision to accommodate you (or anyone else) when you have informed me in advance and we could have found a better solution. “Since this something you can no longer fully commit to, I need you to please step down from participating in my wedding.”

Suffice to say, the bridesmaid has decided to take the bride and groom to court to recoup the costs she incurred for the wedding. Not surprisingly, the post got a 97% upvote and 1.4K comments. “I just can’t get past that her hair was falling out because of a health condition and Zilla is like, Don’t care if you die, you are selfish for cutting your hair. What in the actual duck!,” commented one user.