Style inspo for trendy bridal shoes

A woman’s bridal gown is the actual main event of the wedding ceremony. When she makes that dramatic entrance and walks down the aisle all eyes are on her. Whether it’s ball gown, A-line or mermaid style, the dress is a reflection of the brides style.

However there’s no point in wearing a gorgeous dress if you end up wobbling instead of gliding down the aisle because of the wrong choice in shoes. Therefore it’s understandable why finding the perfect shoe can be just as stressful as finding your dream dress. Thankfully there’s a wide selection of styles to choose from. Here’s a breakdown of different bridal shoe styles to help you find the perfect pair for your dress.

Closed toe heels This is one of the most traditional wedding shoe styles. The classic silhouette is both a modern and timeless style. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle opted for a classic white Givenchy satin closed toe heel on her wedding day. Style inspo: Jimmy Choo Baily pumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Choo (@jimmychoo) Kitten heel pumps If you’re not very comfortable on heels and your wedding venue is grass or stone, but still want to wear something sophisticated, then a kitten heel is a comfortable wedding shoe option. Style Inspo: Roger Vivier, The Viv’ In the City pumps

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Vivier (@rogervivier) Block heels For the bride who’s looking for a bit more height a block heel is a great option. The style offers both comfort and chic bridal style. Whether you opt for sandals or an open or closed toe shoe, they are sturdy enough to withstand even the trickiest walks down the aisle. Style inspo: Gianvitto Rossi’s closed-toe ankle strap pumps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianvito Rossi (@gianvitorossi) Wedding sandals One can never go wrong with a high-heel wedding sandal. Understated or embellished sandals are a fail-safe option. Whether she’s traditional or more avant-garde they are perfect for the summer bride. Style Inspo: Aquazzura Bougainvillea Sandals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AQUAZZURA (@aquazzura) Platform Heels Need comfort and height? Platforms can be a chic option to consider. The platform silhouette not only gives you that bit of height you’re looking for but also an even and sturdy base. Style inspo: Aquazzura, Sundance Plateau