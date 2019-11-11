Fashion designer David Tlale and Tastic rice have teamed up to design a heritage-inspired wedding dress valued at over R50 000 that will be won by one lucky bride.

Speaking at a launch event held at Zuri Beach in Margate, marketing director for Rice and Pasta at Tiger Brands, Thembisile Sehloho said the Tastic brand was about celebrating life’s special occasions, and there were few moments bigger than a wedding.

Model Zama Gcaba who showcased the dress with David Tlale. Picture: Supplied

“Not many brides get the opportunity to wear a David Tlale wedding dress that is valued at over R50 000. We are excited about this collaboration. What is a perfect wedding without the perfect dress and the perfect rice? This was a simple collaboration for us,” said Sehloho.

Asked about the design, Tlale said the print from which the dress was made was inspired by a South African story of heritage and a celebration of our various cultures.

“I created the dress with the bride that would win it in mind. I wanted to capture the essence of the meeting of two families and the merging of their heritage, and the spirit of celebration that surrounds the wedding day,” he said.

Tlale added that every bride deserved a couture moment and he was excited to make one special bride’s dreams come to life.

The dress was showcased as part of a collection that pays homage to Tlale’s recently deceased mother and fuses elements of the Tastic heritage campaign that rolled out in September which saw him create a special pack that was available only for that month.

The competition is being run across national and regional radio stations as well as social media and the winner will be announced next month.