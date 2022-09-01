That will shut you up! A groom flashes his guns when the wedding officiant asks guests to ‘Speak now or forever hold your peace’

There’s always that dramatic pause after the wedding officiator asks guests to “…speak now or forever hold your peace…” Well, at this wedding there was more of a gasp and a burst of nervous laughter, rather than an awkward pause.

Story continues below Advertisement

But not because some ex popped up to declare their undying love to the bride or groom, or a secret lover crawling out of the woodwork. We’ve all seen those dramatic scenes in romantic movies when someone bursts into the church and either tries to expose someone or win someone back. I wonder how often that actually happens in real life.

I suppose it does because this groom came prepared for anyone who had any intentions of stopping the wedding. An Instagram reel that has received more than one million likes shows a snippet of a wedding at the moment when the officiant asks, “If there's anybody here today that objects to this wedding, speak now or forever hold your peace,” followed by a rather unexpected reaction. Not by the guests, but by the groom.

Story continues below Advertisement

At that point, the groom turns around and lifts his waistcoat to show off the pistol he has tucked into his pants. After showing off his pistols he simply says “M’Kay”. Of course, no one objected and the officiant continued after saying: “That’s what I thought.”

Story continues below Advertisement