The audacity! Bride annoyed after invited guests ask to bring two plus-ones

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many couples are opting for smaller weddings, so when your invitation includes a plus-one, you should consider yourself lucky. There are those people who will receive a “no partners allowed” invite and still have the nerve to beg the bride to make an exception for them. An Australian bride had to deal with a couple she invited to the wedding who had the audacity to request that they bring not one, but two additional people along with them to the wedding. The guests sent the bride a text message asking her if they could bring two of their friends, because they weren’t sure if they would know anyone at the wedding. The bride politely replied they had already had to cut the guest list because they were only inviting 190 people. As well as the fact that they had finalised the seating arrangement.

She reassured them that they would indeed know people at the wedding and that she will ensure that they would know someone at the table they would be assigned to.

The annoyed bride uploaded a screenshot of the conversation to an anonymous Australian wedding shaming group on Facebook. The post sparked hundreds of responses.

She captioned the post: “Apparently knowing your spouse isn't enough?”

Many responded by slamming the couple's behaviour as difficult and immature.

One woman responded: “I have a friend like this. They don't like going anywhere with 'new' people and it's very frustrating.“

'How do you ask to invite your friends to someone else's wedding? Also, who cares if you don't know anyone? Those are the best weddings, new friends,“ said another.

Another pointed out that weddings aren't for your own friends. “When will people act like adults and socialise?”