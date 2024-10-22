The drama! Groom’s mother takes his ex-girlfriend to the wedding to convince him that they are soulmates

Besides the groom not pitching, one of any bride’s greatest fears is that one of his exes will show up at the wedding. Well, that is exactly what happened to this bride, but even though one would think that she would flip out, it was the groom who lost it.

As if the fact that his ex had the nerve to attend the wedding wasn’t bad enough, the worst part is that it was his mother who brought her along as her plus-one. The 30-year-old groom took to Reddit to share exactly what went down on the wedding day and why his mother would think that she could do such a thing. He starts by saying that he dated his 29-year-old wife June for three years before they got engaged and shares that his mother didn’t like her from the start.

The main reason his mother didn’t like her was because June didn't let his mom push her around. “My mom hated this, calling June controlling and wishing I hadn't broken up with my previous girlfriend Margo, who my mom loved,” he writes. He shares that he was in a bad relationship with Margo for five years but thankfully with support from friends and his sister, he managed to get out of the relationship.

“When June and I announced our engagement my mom didn't freak out, which was weird considering my mom hates June. She was very calm but I just took it as she was finally accepting this so I didn't think much of it,” he continues. That was until the day of the wedding arrived. The wedding ceremony was an intimate one with just close friends and family, while the reception was bigger.

He gave both his parents a plus-one to the wedding even though he isn’t very close to their new spouses. “After the ceremony, me and June went to take pictures and then met back with everyone we invited to the reception which was pretty big,” he shares. “When we got there, my sister and June’s best friend/maid of honour ran up to us in a panic. Before they even said anything I spotted it. My mom was at the table with my dad, my dad's wife, and Margo.”

He shares that he wanted to freak out but the bride managed to keep him calm. “I walked over, pulled them both aside, and simply told them to leave.” “My mom tried to explain Margo and I are soulmates and June is just in the way of true love but I wasn't hearing it. I didn't care. Just got my best friends to escort them out and I returned to the party where luckily, after a few moments, I was able to relax and enjoy it,” he writes.

While the newlyweds were away on honeymoon he missed out on the hundreds of messages he received from family members because he didn’t have his phone. They all think that he was an “a**hole” for kicking his mother out of the wedding. Now that so many people are angry with him, he starting to second-guess his decision.

However Reddit users are on his side, saying that he’s not the a**hole for kicking his mom and his ex out. “Kicking Margo out would not have been enough. (Side note, who tf goes to their ex’s wedding with his mom? psycho.) Your mother actively tried to sabotage your wedding. She brought an ex and then said your new wife was in the way. That’s appalling,” responded a Reddit user. Another commented: “NTA. Your mom crossed a line by inviting your ex, Margo, to your wedding reception without permission. This was disrespectful to both you and your wife, and you had every right to ask them both to leave. Your wedding day was about you and June, and your mom’s actions undermined that. While some family members may be upset, you were right to protect your boundaries and the peace on your special day.”